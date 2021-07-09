Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elektrohorse- Ride Like A Horse (Official Music Video)

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe should put “Country” song in quotation marks because this is definitely NOT a traditional Country song by any stretch of the imagination. But riding off the recent successes of Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” and Blanco Brown “The Git Up,” Elektrohorse thought this was the perfect lane for one of his singles. Check out the video for the song below and let us know what you think! (I bet I can guess your reaction.) This is a upbeat cowgirl booty shaking anthem that leaves nothing to the imagination that narrates a long night at a bar. elektrohorse drops a tone loc/ long ranger style vocal that makes everyone want to ride it like a horse. most people will think its very explicit but uts basically a long night of fun.

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Blanco Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Horse#Elektrohorse#Elektrohorse Mixed#Www Elektrohorse Com#Www Instagram Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
rolling out

R&B songstress Mya debuts alter ego on rap single (video)

Mya has wooed us with her smooth R&B vocals for more than 20 years, but now the “Best of Me” singer has decided to spit a few bars and add rapper to her repertoire. Switching her alias to Mya Lan$ky when she rocks the mic, Mya just released her new video, “Worth It,” as she merges her poetry over beats.
CelebritiesJezebel

Missy Elliott's City Girls Video Is the Ultimate Summer Treat

Yes yes yes: City Girls, “Twerkulator” - Let’s see, we’ve got giant asses attacking a city, disembodied heads, the City Girls looking... magenta? Yep, this has Missy Elliott’s handiwork all over it, and it’s why the “Twerkulator” music video is such a treat. The fact that City Girls went with Elliott’s unique brand of weird for the direction of this video—as opposed to something a little safer—is pretty refreshing, and makes up for the sometimes distracting product placement moments scattered throughout the video. But oddly enough, one of the biggest product placements—JT and Yung Miami decked out in hot pink MCM branded bodysuits, seated on an MCM couch, surrounded by dancers, wallpaper, and flooring in the same pattern—looked so kooky and dope that I didn’t even clock the obvious product placement. So yeah, you might be sick of this song by now, but at least stick around for the surreal visuals. —Ashley Reese.
MusicComplex

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Drop Video for New Song “Stay”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber team up to deliver their new track “Stay” which finds both Bieber and Laroi delivering a high-energy song. Fit for the return of festivals and live concerts, “Stay” features The Kid Laroi and Bieber leaning into their strengths. The song itself centers around the two artists singing to a distant lover, pleading with them to stay no matter what.
Theater & DanceNew York Post

Tinashe drops sexy music video for new single ‘Bouncin’

Trampoline choreography might be the latest thing to beat. Tinashe caused a social media commotion when she dropped a suggestive, sexy music video for her latest single, “Bouncin’,” on Wednesday. “I been sendin’ dirty pics/Hope they make it to the Cloud,” Tinashe sings in the hot video, although the lurid...
Theater & DanceNewsweek

BTS Unveils Video for New Song 'Permission to Dance'

The music video for the new BTS song "Permission to Dance" was unveiled Friday. The song is among the tracks featured in the band's new Butter CD single, which was also released on July 9. The new music video was released on the YouTube channel of Hybe Labels, the parent...
MusicNME

Watch Maris Racal’s colourful music video for new single ‘Ate Sandali’

Filipino singer-songwriter Maris Racal has released a new single, ‘Ate Sandali’. The track – released via Sony Music Philippines and Balcony Entertainment – made its way onto streaming platforms yesterday (June 23). ‘Ate Sandali’ also received a colourful music video. In the clip, Racal is seen singing and dancing along...
MusicNME

Watch OH MY GIRL sing hits by BLACKPINK, The Ting Tings and more

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL have made their first appearance on ELLE’s popular video series ‘Song Association’. During the segment, the K-pop act revisited songs from their debut self-titled mini-album, including the title track ‘Cupid’ and the intro song ‘Oh My Girl!’. Elsewhere in the video, the girl group also performed hit songs from Western pop stars such as ‘We Walk’ by British duo The Ting Tings, ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ by Rhianna and Beyoncé’s ‘End Of Time’.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

A Will Away release new song + music video, “Re-Up”

Today, the criminally underrated 4-piece A Will Away continue to re-define what it means to be an alternative-rock band in the modern era. Now on their new label-home of Rude Records, the ban have released a brand new single titled “Re-Up,” which can be found below. Alongside the release of...
Musichypefresh.co

Buzzing Artists Skrizzy & Renni Rucci Drop New Song “Troublesome”

Emerging new artist Skrizzy enlists buzzing female recording artist, Renni Rucci, and popular producer, Fantom for his new summetime hit, “Troublesome.”. For chemistry, Skrizzy and Rucci are magnetic, their trade-off, energy, and execution are undeniable. And with the lyrics, the two rap about playing around with blue faces and causing mischief and mayhem. Skrizzy explains:
Musicearmilk.com

Nitefire release a nostalgic video for "Uptight" [Video]

The duo Nitefire gallivant around the city sporting beaded bracelets and necklaces in their newest music video for their latest single, "Uptight". The nostalgic-feeling visual video is fashionably retro and feels straight out of a late 90s, lightheaded cinematic flick. The two friends hailing from San Fernando Valley have about...
Musicthisis50.com

Vi City Shares Official Video for “OnGOD” (feat. Harv)

Vi City’s smash single “OnGOD” featuring Harv has now amassed 1 million views on YouTube! With a plethora of promotion, including features on BET Jams, SiriusXM Radio, Gangsta Grillz, La Leakerz, and more — the traction for “OnGOD” has spiked tremendously. Along with reaching his first “M” on YouTube, the record has 500k+ streams on both Apple Music and Spotify — and 230k+ plays on SoundCloud.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Behind the Scenes: T-Pain & Kehlani’s ‘I Like Dat’ Music Video [Watch]

Drawing inspiration from one of the greatest duets of all time, Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney‘s 1983 hit ‘Say Say Say,’ rapper-singer T-Pain unveiled an action-packed music video for his latest single, ‘I Like Dat’ (featuring Kehlani). Unofficially billed ‘Buy U A Drank (Part II)’ as it sonically interpolates elements...
Musicearmilk.com

Knife Girl takes a nonconformist journey through genre with the warped and wonderful 'Metro' EP

Undoubtedly overflowing with creativity, Finnish artist Lili Aslo, or Knife Girl, is yet to let one style define her, a fact made evident by the kaleidoscopic musical metamorphosis her sound has undergone since embarking on this journey at just 15 years of age. Now 20, a new chapter sees a great stride forward, shifting away from the more organic, left of centre indie-meets-electro sounds of her previous moniker, Olli, to the more synth-driven, and overall resounding personality of Knife Girl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy