Elektrohorse- Ride Like A Horse (Official Music Video)
We should put “Country” song in quotation marks because this is definitely NOT a traditional Country song by any stretch of the imagination. But riding off the recent successes of Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” and Blanco Brown “The Git Up,” Elektrohorse thought this was the perfect lane for one of his singles. Check out the video for the song below and let us know what you think! (I bet I can guess your reaction.) This is a upbeat cowgirl booty shaking anthem that leaves nothing to the imagination that narrates a long night at a bar. elektrohorse drops a tone loc/ long ranger style vocal that makes everyone want to ride it like a horse. most people will think its very explicit but uts basically a long night of fun.thisis50.com
