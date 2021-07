The 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament is coming to Indianola this week. The best men and women in the world will be competing during the competition July 9th through July 11th at Pickard Park. This will be the biggest disc golf tournament ever in the state of Iowa. Spectator passes are available, and volunteers are still needed. For more information on volunteering, how to get spectator passes, or how to learn more about the tournament go to KNIAKRLS.com.