US Downtown Pedestrian Traffic Bolstered by July 4 Weekend: Report

It’s been almost a month since the tragic car crash that killed father of two at the corner of N + Broadway. A community meeting took place the following week of the crash to discuss improvements to the dangerous intersection in addition to traffic/pedestrian safety in the neighborhood. You can read a recap here. At the meeting, a representative from the Boston Transportation Department stated that residents would see some short-term improvements to the intersection of N + Broadway including lines painted and the installation of flex posts. As of Wednesday, July 14th, nothing has been done while this intersection continues to be problematic.