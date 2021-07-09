Cancel
US Downtown Pedestrian Traffic Bolstered by July 4 Weekend: Report

By Celia Young
Commercial Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedestrian traffic in downtowns across the United States strengthened over the Fourth of July weekend, though still remaining far less than 2019 numbers. On the Fourth of July, pedestrian traffic in U.S. downtowns were only 22 percent below the same holiday in 2019. Only two days prior, on July 2nd, pedestrian traffic was 44.2 percent lower in 2021 than in 2019, according to data from traffic analytics firm Springboard.

