The most basic responsibility of any elected lawmaker is to show up and vote, even when it’s tough. I’ve been in Congress for a little more than 6 months now, and I have lost count of the times I’ve had to vote against legislation that is bad for my district and bad for this country. Although it is easy to get frustrated, I continue showing up to do the job I was elected to do. Unfortunately, I’ve seen so many lawmakers here in Washington and around the country fail to show up and do the job they were elected to do.