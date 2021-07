Well known car YouTuber Tyler Hoover of the Hoovies Garage channel has just bought a new Tesla, but as with most of the cars he buys for his channel, it’s broken and the cost of repair is so high it would total the vehicle. However, he doesn’t want to fix it in an official Tesla service center, so he instead sent it to Rich Rebuilds’ Electrified Garage, a third party shop that services Teslas.