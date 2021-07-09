Ranking the Best Sneakers of 2021 So Far | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts sit down with DJ Clark Kent for his second appearance on the show to discuss the recent Sotheby’s auction sale of the Scarr’s x Nike Air Force 1 for $120,000. Clark, who designed the shoe with Nike, talks about his feelings about the price, the upcoming Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s, why he’ll never wear mids, and more. The conversation with Clark comes via the new studio, which means a new look for the show. Also, Joe relives his career in concessions sales with the New York Mets, Welty relives his career in concessions sales at the local waterpark, and Brendan explains his college girlfriend’s disdain for the “Copper” N.