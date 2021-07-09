Cancel
Gallipolis, OH

Teaford retires from OSHP

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 8 days ago
OHIO VALLEY — Lt. Colonel Kevin D. Teaford recently retired on July 2 after 35 years of service with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to a news release from OSHP, Teaford was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in April 2014. He began his Patrol career as a cadet dispatcher assigned to the Jackson District Headquarters and the Gallipolis Post in 1986. Lt. Colonel Teaford began his training as a member of the 117th Academy Class in March 1988. He earned his commission in September of that year and was assigned to the Jackson Post. He transferred to the Gallipolis Post and was selected as Post Trooper of Year in 1991.

In 1994, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Ironton Post where he served as an assistant post commander. In 1995, he returned to the Gallipolis Post. In 1998, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the West Jefferson Post to serve as the post commander. In 2000, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and transferred to the Office of Personnel. In 2004, he was promoted to the rank of captain and served in the Office of Personnel and in the Office of the Superintendent. In 2010, he was promoted to the rank of major and served in the Office of the Superintendent and the Office of Strategic Services.

Originally from Racine, Lt. Colonel Teaford holds a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration from the University of Rio Grande and a Master of Arts degree in public policy from The Ohio State University. He completed training at the FBI National Academy in 2000.

“Lieutenant Colonel Teaford was not only a tremendous asset to the Division, but also a great friend and coworker,” Colonel Richard S. Fambro stated. “His passion and loyalty to both the Patrol and protecting the citizens of Ohio was readily apparent throughout his career.

“What is also evident, is that Lieutenant Colonel Teaford did not complete his honorable career journey alone. His wife Becky has been a stalwart in her support of Lieutenant Colonel Teaford and the women and men of the Patrol throughout his career. Her partnership has been critical to his achievements.

“I wish him well in retirement, as they have both certainly earned it after 35 years of service.”

Lt. Colonel Marla Gaskill stated: “The Ohio State Highway Patrol has a storied history of service with respect, which Lieutenant Colonel Teaford exemplifies. During his time with the Division, Lieutenant Colonel Teaford was a reliable and dependable worker and friend who was always looking out for those around him. Although he will be missed, I hope he enjoys more time with his family and pursing his hobbies.”

Information provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis, OH
