Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Remember When LeAnn Rimes Released Her Debut Album, ‘Blue’?

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LeAnn Rimes first experienced stardom much younger than most: She was just 13 years old when she released her debut album, Blue. The 11-song record, named for its award-winning lead single, arrived 25 years ago, on July 9, 1996. Rimes — who grew up as an only child in Jackson,...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelleigh Bannen
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Leann Rimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Of Country Music#Country Music Association#Football Games#Dallas Cowboys#Star Search#Curb Records#Cma Awards#Canadian#Acm#Cma Album
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Leann Rimes Recalls Recording ‘Blue,’ 25 Years Later

When Leann Rimes first received the demo for “Blue,” now one of the most iconic songs in the country music pantheon, her father threw it in the trash. “I was a very defiant child and sometimes that served me well,” says the country star. “When my dad left one time after he threw [it] in the trash—he was leaving to go somewhere—I went and dug it out, and I listened to it.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

LeAnn Rimes Fished ‘Blue’ Demo Out of the Trash After Her Father Threw It Away

Twenty-five years ago, a thirteen-year-old LeAnn Rimes became a radio sensation for her song, “Blue.” Although she was barely a teenager at the time, Rimes had the voice of a seasoned country singer. Rimes astounded the listeners with her unmatchable talent, especially as she added a bit of yodeling to the new song. However, if it weren’t for her “defiance” as a young girl, Rimes may never have become such a big hit so early on in her life.
MusicVulture

Mickey Guyton Will Release Her Long-, Long-Awaited Debut Album on September 24

More than six years ago, Mickey Guyton released her first single on Capitol Nashville, the stirring breakup ballad “Better Than You Left Me.” Now, after a long journey through the country music ringer as one of the genre’s most prominent and groundbreaking — and thus, criticized — Black women, Guyton will release her debut album, featuring that song along with 15 others. Remember Her Name, out September 24, is a years-in-the-making project for Guyton, coming after a breakout 2020 that saw Guyton perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards (as the first-ever Black woman soloist) and earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance (again, as the first Black woman in the country field), and led to questions over her stalled career.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

LeAnn Rimes and Kelleigh Bannen Discuss the 25th Anniversary of ‘Blue’

While it only seems like a few years go, 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of LeAnn Rimes’ stunning smash of a debut single, “Blue.” The 1996 track and its album found a teenaged vocalist injecting classic-country balladry into a scene defined by mass-market theatrics, and its impact can still be felt today — especially by Rimes.
Musicwivr1017.com

Mickey Guyton To Release Debut Album In September

Mickey Guyton will release her debut full-length album, Remember Her Name, on September 24th. She co-penned 15 of the 16 songs on the album. Mickey said, “Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville. This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”
Musicthis song is sick

nimino Releases Lush, Conceptual Debut Album ‘Rooms On The Ark’

Milo Evans, aka nimino, is a musician from London who epitomizes what it means to be a SoundCloud artist. The self-taught musician first broke onto the platform with his iconic remix of the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” that came out seven years ago. Since then, nimino has refined his sound and production skills and has teamed up with TH3RD BRAIN for the release of his debut album, Rooms On The Ark.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Before and After: LeAnn Rimes Turned This Bare Room into a Dramatic Black Kitchen for Her Friend

Kitchens are the heart of the home. It’s where you prepare meals, break bread with friends and family, and unwind after a long day. On the latest episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” LeAnn Rimes tapped the Property Brothers to help create the dream kitchen for her friend who loves cooking and entertaining more than anything. And with a bit of demolition, design planning, and black cabinetry, they created a dramatic, modern room that also might turn you onto the idea of a bold, black kitchen.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hank Williams Sr.'s Grandson Sam Shares New Song 'Kids,' Featuring Keith Urban

As the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr, it was only natural that Sam Williams would find his place in country music just like his father, Hank Williams Jr. At this point, it's becoming a family tradition to pursue music in Nashville. Williams' debut album Glasshouse Children is set for release on August 20th but the singer-songwriter has given us a preview of what's to come with his new Keith Urban collaboration, "Kids."
Denver, COKDVR.com

Local Denver artist Jenny Shawhan releases her debut album

Denver-based Jenny Shawhan is celebrating her upcoming release of her new album at the Soiled Dove on July 17th. The album will be release nationally one week later on the 23rd. Jenny had already began planning for a new recording when the country came to a standstill due to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy