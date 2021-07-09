Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Palace Barber Shop is a cut above the rest

kiowacountysignal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, COVID-19 impacted a lot of businesses around town. For Blake Bolen, who owns the Palace Barber Shop, it impacted his business substantially but his customers came back to prove this place was a cut above the rest when all was said and done. Bolen had to shut down...

www.kiowacountysignal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbers#Said And Done#The Palace Barber Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
East Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Barber cutting hair for 70 years is still going strong

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 86-year-old East Lansing man is the talk of his neighborhood and his workplace. He’s been working as a barber since he was 16 years old, and he is still going strong at age 86. His name is Duane Stoolmaker. He was born in 1935,...
Payne County, OKPosted by
The News Press

OUR VIEW: Our Daily Bread a cut above

The staff at Our Daily Bread, Payne County’s Food and Resource Center, has added another service to its many offerings. A full-fledged salon has already brought surprised smiles to the 10 or so who have chosen to get their hair cut while also shopping for food. This was made possible...
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

NYC haircut tax is cutting shops short, barbershop owner says

The owner of the classic Astor Place Hair Stylists in the East Village — whose loyal customers include celebrities and even Mayor Bill de Blasio — is urging New York lawmakers to eliminate the 4.5 percent sales tax on haircuts to help stylists get over the COVID-19 crisis. “City barbers...
Small BusinessAPG of Wisconsin

A cut above

The Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday held a mass ribbon-cutting for 17 local businesses, ranging from a pizza restaurant to a mobile coffee-and-arts shop, that have opened since the pandemic began. Chamber Director Melissa Martinez said at least five storefronts that had been vacant for some time were filled by new businesses over the past several months, bringing a new and much-needed vibrancy to Washburn.
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Review: Becks Prime a cut above the rest

I am always wary about eating at chains, even locally-based ones. It’s not so much that I worry about the consistency of the product from location to location, but that I’m skeptical in general about places that have a broad enough palate to appeal to a wide range of people across different areas.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Andre's Barber Shop gives free haircuts for peace in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Andre's Barber Shop gave free haircuts to community members Monday as part of their initiative to create peace in the city. The owner says his mission is to educate younger kids about how they can use preventive skills when it comes to violence. "Some of the...
Meadville, PANew Castle News

Award-winning hair stylist a cut above the rest

For those lucky enough to live in the Meadville area, a shampoo and a fresh new ‘do from a gold-medal winning national champion hair stylist is a simple matter of a quick trip downtown and an affordable $18 fee for men or $28 for a full-blown blow out. Potential clients...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Headquarters Barber Shop grew during pandemic

Lionel Bridges’ Headquarters Barber Shop in Wesleyan Park Plaza not only survived the coronavirus pandemic and its two-month lockdown of barbershops and other businesses last year, it actually grew. “The woman who owned the beauty shop next door retired and we knocked out the wall and enlarged the barbershop,” he...
Pekin, ILPeoria Journal Star

'I'm going to keep cutting hair': Pekin barber shop celebrates 54th anniversary

When John Bargar, 80, opened the Colonial Barber Shop in Pekin 54 years ago, he was continuing what was already a well-established family tradition. Although he himself grew up on a farm in Iowa, Bargar had an uncle, several cousins, and a brother-in-law who worked as barbers, as well as a sister who worked as a beautician. It was his uncle, Wayne Garmon, who prompted Bargar to come to central Illinois and who provided him with an apprenticeship at Wayne’s Barber Shop in Pekin.
Rio Rancho, NMrrobserver.com

New barber shop opens on Unser

After cutting hair for five years, Jayla Ortiz now gets to showcase her barber skills in her own shop — and a do little more. Ortiz and her cousin, Eric Rivera, officially opened 66 Cuts Rio on June 1. The barber’s loyal customers followed her to her new digs, and the clientele has grown in just a few weeks.
Hair Carecounty-journal.com

Rick’s Family Barber Shop

What can you say about a business that has been a part of a community for nearly 31 years? Rick of Rick’s Family Barber Shop said something to this effect when I interviewed him about his business. And as I began to interview him, I started to wonder what questions I could ask that haven’t already been answered. Rick opened the shop on November 10 in 1990. Rick said that it was after he had left his previous job that he became a barber. “I always cut hair,” he said, “but didn’t know how to cut hair.” He said that it was his sister who suggested that he go to barber school. And so, he attended Lansing Barber College. Although he worked in Okemos for five years, since he opened Rick’s it has been at 111 N. Bridge Street in Dimondale.  As Rick said, all of this is information that has been shared before. But this does not make the information any less important as it is what has shaped a business that has endured 31 years.  If you were to meet Rick, you would know that he is a friendly and amicable guy. It’s not shocking to know that he shared how thankful he is for his customers who have been supporting him since June 15 of 2020 when he reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown. During the pandemic, many let their hair grow long, not wanting to go out, but Rick’s customers stayed loyal and still came in for their hair cuts.  For any new customers who would like to meet Rick, Rick’s is open Tuesday- Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. Rick’s is a walk-in business so just stop at the barbershop that always has flowers out front.
Morgan City, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Ribbon-cutting for Marjorette Palace Dance House

Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna and St. Mary Parish Assessor Jarrod Longman joined owners Mildred Swan and Shamika Gray Francois recently for the grand opening of Marjorette Palace Dance House, 77102 La. 182 in Morgan City. Majorette Palace Dance House is the home of Spectacular X-plosive Steppaz Dance group under the direction of Swan, and Judah Dazzling Diamond Dancers, under the direction of Francois.
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Barbering blue laws snipped

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday repealing state blue laws that prohibited New York barbers from cutting hair on Sundays. The antiquated blue laws, which were rarely enforced, remained on the state’s books until Tuesday mandating a person cutting hair or providing a shave to another person on a Sunday a criminal misdemeanor.
Petswfxb.com

What Dog Stands Above the Rest?

Any dog owner tends to think the best of their pet. But it turns out only a small fraction of them are exceptionally gifted and one breed stands out among the rest. During a study that trained multiple dogs to learn the names of their toys over a three-month course, experts found both young and old dogs had the ability to learn the names. Border Collies were the best learners! One even mastered an amazing 37 toys! You can teach old dogs new tricks because both puppies and mature canines were involved. Reps for the American Kennel Club and dog experts widely agree that the Border Collie is an intelligent workaholic.
Winchester, VANorthern Virginia Daily

A cut above: Salon owner gives free haircuts at Salvation Army

WINCHESTER — Tina Kirby, who operates Hello Gorgeous salon, brought her hair-styling talents to the local Salvation Army this week. On Tuesday, she gave free haircuts to people staying at the shelter at 300 Fort Collier Road, and she plans to do it again soon. Kirby said the idea came...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
Rick Martinez

5 San Antonio Steakhouses That Are A Cut Above the Rest

Nothing goes better with Texas than a perfect cut of meat. I mean, it's Texas; what can I say?. We love meat—especially a fabulous steak. Thankfully, the Alamo City has plenty of restaurants serving choice cuts of beef. One, in particular, is my favorite place to go for a good steak and some fantastic cocktails: Kirby's in Stone Oak. The menu features all kinds of meats, from Tomahawk steak to salmon, but if you ask me, there's nothing better than getting your hands on one of their ribeyes or New York strips. And they have an extensive wine list that will make any oenophile happy as well!

Comments / 0

Community Policy