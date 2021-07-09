Cancel
Miami, FL

14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site

Bismarck Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called "heartbreaking" and "staggering" as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for. No one has been found alive since the first hours after building fell on June 24. Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was still continuing with all urgency.

bismarcktribune.com

