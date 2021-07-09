Officers make arrest in North Charleston playground shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say Framon Frasier Jr. was arrested on Friday by members of the intelligence led policing unit and the US Marshals Task Force and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.www.live5news.com
