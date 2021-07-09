10 Top Things to See and Do in Monaco

Home > Destinations > Asia > Maldives > Luxury • Trip Ideas. Welcome to a resort where the only policy is “no shoes, no news.”. The Maldives, an archipelago of remote islands in the Indian Ocean, is considered one of the most alluring island getaways on Earth, and one you should, at the very least, daydream about visiting. If you’ve ever been on social media, you’ve probably stumbled across the breathtaking over-the-water villas splashed across the pages of travel influencers. Chances are, you’ve wondered where they were staying. The small group of islands found in the Indian Ocean also houses a series of luxurious private island retreats accessible only by speedboat or seaplane from the airport in the country’s capital, Malé. But it’s worth the journey. The Maldives has an abundance of luxury hotels that offer their own version of the internet-famous over-water villas. With that said, the Soneva Jani resort is in a league of its own. Here’s a guided tour to a most stunning wanderlust fantasy.