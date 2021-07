A man spewed anti-Semitic hate at a Jewish passer-by before punching the victim in the chest and tossing a piece of furniture at him in Brooklyn, cops say. The 25-year-old victim was walking on Martin Luther King Jr. Place near Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant wearing traditional Jewish garb at 11:35 a.m. Monday when a stranger approached him and snarled, “F–king Jew, why are you coming into my neighborhood?”