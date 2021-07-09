Baseball: Warrenton wins at Ilwaco

Warrenton’s Dawson Little pitched two shutout innings and also went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs in a 10-9 extra-inning win at Ilwaco. Warrenton Warrior Livestream

Ilwaco rallied from an early 7-0 deficit to send the game to extra innings, where Warrenton scored two runs in the top of the eighth and held on for a 10-9 victory over the Fishermen in a Junior Baseball game Thursday in Ilwaco.

The Warriors scored five runs on six hits in the first inning, with three doubles and a triple in their first five at-bats.

Ilwaco gradually chipped away at the lead and tied the game 8-8 after seven innings.

Warrenton’s Tyson Smith had a double to lead off the eighth and advanced on a sacrifice by Nate Streibeck. From there, the Warriors scored two runs on Ilwaco errors.

The Fishermen scored one in the bottom of the eighth. Warrenton’s Mike Ulness pitched four innings to pick up the win while Dawson Little threw two scoreless innings.

Little was also 3-for-5 at the plate and drove in three runs while Streibeck and Hordie Bodden Bodden had two RBIs apiece.

Warrenton hosts a doubleheader Monday at 4 p.m. with Knappa.

Pirates, Loggers split doubleheader

Neah-Kah-Nie and Knappa split a Junior Baseball doubleheader Thursday at Teevin Field, with the Pirates taking the first game 6-4, and the Loggers winning the second, 8-2.

Knappa’s Kutter Ball and Treven Moreland each had triples, and Nick Rusinovich was 2-for-4 with a double in the opener.

Tanner Jackson was 3-for-4 with triples and Rusinovich had two more hits in the nightcap.