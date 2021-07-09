Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrenton, OR

Baseball: Warrenton wins at Ilwaco

By The Astorian
Posted by 
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vusv2_0asLfip500
Warrenton’s Dawson Little pitched two shutout innings and also went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs in a 10-9 extra-inning win at Ilwaco. Warrenton Warrior Livestream

Ilwaco rallied from an early 7-0 deficit to send the game to extra innings, where Warrenton scored two runs in the top of the eighth and held on for a 10-9 victory over the Fishermen in a Junior Baseball game Thursday in Ilwaco.

The Warriors scored five runs on six hits in the first inning, with three doubles and a triple in their first five at-bats.

Ilwaco gradually chipped away at the lead and tied the game 8-8 after seven innings.

Warrenton’s Tyson Smith had a double to lead off the eighth and advanced on a sacrifice by Nate Streibeck. From there, the Warriors scored two runs on Ilwaco errors.

The Fishermen scored one in the bottom of the eighth. Warrenton’s Mike Ulness pitched four innings to pick up the win while Dawson Little threw two scoreless innings.

Little was also 3-for-5 at the plate and drove in three runs while Streibeck and Hordie Bodden Bodden had two RBIs apiece.

Warrenton hosts a doubleheader Monday at 4 p.m. with Knappa.

Pirates, Loggers split doubleheader

Neah-Kah-Nie and Knappa split a Junior Baseball doubleheader Thursday at Teevin Field, with the Pirates taking the first game 6-4, and the Loggers winning the second, 8-2.

Knappa’s Kutter Ball and Treven Moreland each had triples, and Nick Rusinovich was 2-for-4 with a double in the opener.

Tanner Jackson was 3-for-4 with triples and Rusinovich had two more hits in the nightcap.

Comments / 0

The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
1K+
Followers
106
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ilwaco, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Warrenton, OR
Warrenton, OR
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Junior Baseball#Warriors#Loggers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy