Book World: With his influential column, he exposed politicians' shady secrets

By Matthew Pressman
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Ask people what's wrong with political journalism in America, and you're likely to get a long list: a focus on personalities instead of policy, an obsession with scandal, too much reliance on anonymous sources, liberal bias. Drew Pearson, arguably the most influential political columnist in U.S. history, could be faulted for all those shortcomings and more. And yet, it's hard not to admire Pearson after reading Donald A. Ritchie's engaging new biography, "The Columnist: Leaks, Lies, and Libel in Drew Pearson's Washington."

