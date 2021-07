At this point yesterday, we were just hoping that Succession season 3 would see the light of day this fall. Now, isn’t it nice to have more confirmation?. Today, the network released a new teaser (see here — it does contain strong language, so be warned) that indicates the HBO drama will be on the air this fall. Given that production is still going on this summer, we weren’t altogether sure this was going to happen! Rest assured, though, that we are very-much grateful. We’re talking here about one of the best shows on TV and it would be nice to see something more sooner rather than later.