Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Madison, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Dallas; Madison; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL POLK...NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 217 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Des Moines, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. This storm has a history of producing golfball to 3 inch diameter hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Pleasant Hill around 225 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 68 and 72, and between mile markers 87 and 96. Interstate 80 between mile markers 118 and 147. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 14. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH