Matagorda County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 06:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 215 PM CDT. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 28.9 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Friday was 28.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major lowland flooding begins as both approaches to the FM 456 bridge are cut off and water is over the road on FM 1468 near Clemville, FM 2431 east of Midfield, and FM 2853 southeast of Blessing with several homes in the El Dorado Country subdivision upstream and Oak Grove and Tres Palacios Oaks downstream flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.7 feet on 05/16/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 28.9 Fri 7 pm CDT 29.0 23.8 17.4

alerts.weather.gov

