Fresno County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Central Sierra, Central Sierra Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 03:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Central Sierra; Central Sierra Foothills; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fort Tejon; Fresno; Lake Isabella; Merced and Madera; North Kings River; San Joaquin Confluence; Sequoia Kings; Southern Kings County; Southern Sierra Foothills; Tehachapi Area; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. High temperatures 106 to 114 degrees each afternoon Thursday through Monday. Overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s to mid 80s. * WHERE...Central and Southern San Joaquin Valley, West Side Hills, Sierra Nevada Foothills, and the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountain areas below 5000 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Central Sierra Foothills#Foggy Bottom#Sierra Nevada Foothills#The Sierra Nevada
