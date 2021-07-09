Co-Alliance Awards $40,000 in the 2021 Co-Alliance Scholarship Program
Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. has announced the 40 recipients of its $1,000 Scholarship program. The scholarships were awarded to high school seniors planning to study agriculture in college and be involved in agriculture in their local community. The winners were selected through the legacy Co-Alliance Solutions Scholarship program and the legacy Harvest Land Co-Op Agricultural Scholarship program.hoosieragtoday.com
