TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews plan major work on Loop 1604 throughout the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - With the weather we are having, this usually delays construction but just in case crews are able to make it out, we have some information you need to know about. On highway 281 you will have full main lane closures in both directions. That’s northbound and southbound. This will begin around 9 am on Saturday to 3 pm on Sunday. So again, on 281 that stretch will be from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak Parkway.