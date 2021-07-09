Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews plan major work on Loop 1604 throughout the weekend

By Vanessa Martin
news4sanantonio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - With the weather we are having, this usually delays construction but just in case crews are able to make it out, we have some information you need to know about. On highway 281 you will have full main lane closures in both directions. That’s northbound and southbound. This will begin around 9 am on Saturday to 3 pm on Sunday. So again, on 281 that stretch will be from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak Parkway.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Loop 1604
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...
Posted by
NBC News

'Hollywood Ripper' sentenced to death for killing, mutilating women

LOS ANGELES — For crimes he called “vicious and frightening,” a judge on Friday gave a death sentence to a man prosecutors called “The Boy Next Door Killer” for the home-invasion murders of two women and the attempted murder of a third. Victims’ family members wept as Los Angeles Superior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy