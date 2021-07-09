Cancel
FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer's drug review

By MATTHEW PERRONE, AP Health Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency's drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It's the latest fallout over...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

