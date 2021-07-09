Idaho Lieutenant Governor McGeachin Requests Special Session

The other day I was having a conversation about how the radio station vehicle had been vandalized. When I say vandalized I'm not making reference to graffiti on the paint or the vehicle getting keyed. The catalytic converter was stolen from the vehicle. No it wasn't a brand new unit that was sitting inside the vehicle in a box, someone climbed underneath the truck and using a sawzall cut out the used exhaust part. Who does that? I asked a group of friends and all of all sudden we were in a conversation about California crime vs Idaho crime. More than half of the group insisted that the "catalytic converter" incident was a California crime meaning that those kinds of crimes were unheard of until the Californians started to move here by the thousands.