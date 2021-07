WORCESTER, MA – Coming off what could be the biggest win in franchise history, the Massachusetts Pirates return home to Phoenix Field at the DCU Center this Saturday night when they take on the Bismarck Bucks at 7:05. After knocking the Frisco Fighters from the ranks of the undefeated last weekend, the Pirates (5-3) who currently sit in fourth place in the Indoor Football League standings, will look to run its winning streak to three games.