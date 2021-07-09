Molina assumes command of Carlisle Barracks garrison
With the symbolic passing of the unit’s colors, Lt. Col. Jeannette Molina assumed the mission and command of U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks Wednesday. Vincent Grewatz, director of Installation Management Command-Training, officiated at the change of command ceremony held at Carlisle Barracks’ Wheelock Bandstand. He transferred the colors from the outgoing commander, Col. Courtney Short, to Molina, which symbolized the passing of the unit’s personnel, equipment, morale and esprit de corps.cumberlink.com
