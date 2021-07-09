Cancel
The Movie Guru: ‘The Black Widow’ a surprisingly funny action romp

By Jenniffer Wardell
Posted by 
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes, the best thing you can do for a Marvel movie is to try and pretend the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t exist. That’s definitely the case with “Black Widow,” premiering this weekend in theaters and on Disney+ premium access. On its own, it’s an entertaining, surprisingly funny action romp that felt like the perfect cross between an action movie and family comedy. When you bring in the rest of the marvel Universe, however, it mostly just highlights all of Natasha Romanoff’s wasted potential before she was killed off in “Avengers: Endgame.” “Black Widow” should have been the start of something great, not a belated apology.

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
