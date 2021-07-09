Festival Of Trees Moving Downtown; This Year’s Event Will Be Free Of Charge

It’s a big change for a longstanding holiday tradition in Springfield. After decades in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, this year’s Festival of Trees is moving to multiple locations in downtown Springfield. This year’s event will also be free of charge and open to the public. The Memorial Medical Center Foundation, which sponsors the event, says the change will make the festival more accessible in a central location, and will also give a boost to local downtown businesses as they continue their recovery from the pandemic.