Seventh Firearm This Year Discovered in Carry-on Bag at Hollywood Burbank Airport

By Press Release
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reminded travelers Friday to be fully aware of the contents of their carry-on luggage prior to arrival at the security checkpoint. This advice follows TSA’s discovery of a loaded firearm in the carry-on bag of a male passenger ticketed for travel from Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport Thursday evening.

