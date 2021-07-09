Seventh Firearm This Year Discovered in Carry-on Bag at Hollywood Burbank Airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reminded travelers Friday to be fully aware of the contents of their carry-on luggage prior to arrival at the security checkpoint. This advice follows TSA’s discovery of a loaded firearm in the carry-on bag of a male passenger ticketed for travel from Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport Thursday evening.myburbank.com
Comments / 0