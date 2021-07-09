Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mexican Public Companies Delist Amid Languishing Stock Market

By Mergermarket
Forbes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico has not had an initial public offering in 12 months. In fact, the country has seen only six IPOs since 2019, according to PwC’s Global IPO Watch. With the Mexican stock market in the doldrums, a number of publicly listed companies are looking to de-list or be taken private. The Mexican stock market was down 13.7% last year while the U.S., as measured by the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, was up more tan 16% over the same time frame.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Public Companies#Ipo#Public Market#Mexican#Pwc#Global Ipo Watch#The Standard Poor#Banco Santander Mexico#Sempra Energy#Grupo Pochteca#Capital Partners#Pe#General Atlantic#Nexxus Capital#Grupo Traxion#Softbank Group#Grupo Bursatil Mexicano#Gbm#Biva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Place
Mexico City
Country
Brazil
Related
Commerce, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Erases Early Gains As Stock Market Reverses Amid Inflation Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 100 points midday Friday, after erasing early gains driven by strong retail sales data. The Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were all down around 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were up modestly. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks fall amid economic data

NEW YORK, July 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks fell noticeably on Friday as investors sifted through latest economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 299.17 points, or 0.86 percent, to 34,687.85. The S&P 500 fell 32.87 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,327.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 115.90 points, or 0.80 percent, to 14,427.24.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Delisting From The Toronto Stock Exchange

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (Aurinia or the Company), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for severe autoimmune diseases, announced today it will voluntarily delist the common shares of the Company from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) effective as of the close of trading on July 30, 2021. The Company's common shares will no longer be traded on the TSX but will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol AUPH.
Businessbubblelife.com

Plano-based European Wax Center files to go public amid hot IPO market

Plano-based European Wax Center is getting in on the public market action, amid the busiest IPO environment in decades. The waxing franchisor and operator — which took some heat in the COVID-19 pandemic — filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering, claiming the out-of-home waxing sector is primed to see major growth.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Major Shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc Buys 185,000 Shares

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) major shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Markets Mixed In Asia

Stock markets were a mixed bag in Asia after Wall Street limped to an almost unchanged finish despite the Powell testimony steadying the ship. The S&P 500 finished 0.12% higher, the NASDAQ closed 0.22% lower, and the Dow Jones edged 0.13% higher. With little direction from Wall Street, which seems to be focusing on upcoming earnings now, Asian markets were left to their own individual devices.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso slides on dovish c.bank outlook; Mexican stocks outperform

* Chilean c.bank sees below-neutral policy for next 2 years * Magazine Luiza leads Brazil stocks higher * Peruvian sol bucks gloom, up 0.4% on GDP rise * Rising commodity prices should boost Latam stocks, FX - Invesco (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 15 (Reuters) - Chile's peso looked set to post its worst session in two months on Thursday, leading losses across most Latin American currencies, as the country's central bank indicated that monetary policy would remain loose for longer. The peso dropped 1.7%. The central bank hiked rates to 0.75% to stall inflation, but projected monetary policy to remain below neutral levels for the next two years. "A significant improvement in the COVID backdrop, above target headline and core inflation, and supportive external backdrop have reduced to a very significant extent the need for monetary policy to continue to support the recovery," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. They see Chile's key rate between 1.5% to 1.75% by end-2021, while Credit Suisse sees it at 1.5%, lagging other regional peers that have adopted hawkish stances. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 0.3%, underperforming a broader emerging markets index , as the dollar recovered from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sticking to his dovish stance. Brazil's real fell 0.9% after rising strongly in the previous session, while Mexico's peso weakened 0.4%, coming under pressure from a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The Peruvian sol outperformed, up 0.4%, after the economy showed continued growth, rising 47.8% year-on-year in May, its third monthly advance after a series of contractions during a fresh wave of the coronavirus. Argentina's inflation rate clocked in at 3.2% in June, still high but edging down from earlier in the year, data showed. Ten-year inflation linked bonds continued their move higher. The International Monetary Fund and Argentina are negotiating towards a new Extended Fund Facility program to deal with the South American country's $45 billion debt to the Fund, it said on Thursday. While most Latin American bourses joined a sell-off in global equities, Mexico's index posted its best day in more than three months, led by a 7% surge in copper producer Grupo Mexico that tracked the red metal's prices higher. Brazil's Magazine Luiza jumped nearly 5% after it said it would raise more funds and buy e-commerce company Kabum Comercio Eletronico for 1 billion reais ($196.53 million). Rising commodity prices and a strong outlook for the mining sector, especially given rising demand for "green metals" such as copper and cobalt, should boost Latin American stocks and currencies, potentially aided by a weaker dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1346.97 0.66 MSCI LatAm 2580.08 -0.89 Brazil Bovespa 127431.11 -0.76 Mexico IPC 50418.89 1.99 Chile IPSA 4155.09 -0.08 Argentina MerVal 63327.10 -0.988 Colombia COLCAP 1277.39 -0.55 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1305 -0.91 Mexico peso 19.9766 -0.55 Chile peso 757.5 -1.74 Colombia peso 3812.02 -0.58 Peru sol 3.9369 0.42 Argentina peso 96.1800 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Alex Richardson)
Businessbabson.edu

How to Take a Company Public

So, you’ve founded or are leading a business, you’ve scaled, and now you’re asking yourself, “What’s my next step as an entrepreneurial leader?”. For some, a logical question to pose is how to take a company public. According to SmallBusiness.Chron.com, one of the many benefits of being a public company is the ability to easily raise capital by selling stock. And, IPOHub.org reports that the average successful initial public offering (IPO) can bring in close to $100 million.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Watch Amid the China DiDi Selloff

Li Auto's electric vehicles have a differentiating feature that makes them stand out from the pack. NIO's stock price is down, but the automaker is on an impressive growth streak. Alibaba, perhaps China's best value stock, is currently trading at a discount. Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) has had...
StocksInvestorPlace

Coinbase Stock Is a Wreck, But the Company Is Strong

The debate around cryptocurrency is always hot. Opinions are binary between haters and absolute lovers. But there is a giant portion of the population apathetic about the whole thing. Those are the future upside feeders to Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and COIN stock. Many of my family members are in that group....
Agriculturenutraingredients-usa.com

Cannabinoid fermentation specialist eyes Mexican market

The advent of a strategic patent has put formulation specialist Biomedican on course to fundamentally alter the cannabinoid supply picture, the company claims. In addition, a Mexican court ruling has opened up opportunities south of the border. Biomedican is based on the manipulation of proprietary strains of Yarrowia lypolitica,​ an...
buffalonynews.net

Unified Global Acquires Publicly Listed Company

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Unified Global Co. Inc. of Denver, Colorado and Calgary, Alberta, Canada ('Unified') announced today it has closed on the acquisition of the controlling interest of China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation, a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK:CHYL). This transaction...
StocksWashington Post

Stocks rise amid renewed economic optimism

U.S. equities rose in the holiday-shortened week to close at all-time records on renewed economic optimism. The S&P 500 edged 0.4 percent higher in the four-day period to 4,369, the highest ever for the benchmark. All but two of the major sectors rose, with real estate, materials and industrials leading the way higher. The index’s best performer, Oracle Corp., climbed 5.6 percent in the week following news that the Pentagon would meet with the software maker about eligibility for its government cloud contract. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq rose 0.4 percent as both closed at records.
StocksArkansas Online

U.S. stocks tumble amid global recovery concerns

Stocks closed lower Thursday on Wall Street as bond yields fell again and investors turned cautious after the market's recent run of record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, weighed down by a broad slide driven mainly by technology, financial, industrial and communication companies. The benchmark index's pullback comes a day after it hit its eighth all-time high in nine trading days.
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah company Uplift Aerospace goes public, plans marketing on the moon

Uplift Aerospace is developing technology to use surface material from the moon to construct buildings there. (Ganapathy Kumar, Unsplash) — PARK CITY —Uplift Aerospace, a Utah company focused on lunar manufacturing and establishing a multiplanetary marketplace, has moved to the public market through its acquisition of NRP Stone on Tuesday.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks rise amid Fed minutes

NEW YORK, July 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 104.42 points, or 0.30 percent, to 34,681.79. The S&P 500 rose 14.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,358.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.42 points, or 0.01 percent, to 14,665.06.
MarketsShareCast

Cryptocurrency company Circle to go public in SPAC deal

Cryptocurrency company Circle is to go public in SPAC deal through a merger with Concord Acquisition Corp. According to Circle, the deal will value the company at $4.5bn. Investors involved in the merger have committed $415m in PIPE financing. Circle is one of the founding members of the Centre consortium...

Comments / 0

Community Policy