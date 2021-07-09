Lemuel J. (Bud) Read, Jr.

Lemuel James (Bud) Read, Jr. age 101 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at The Cedars of Austin. He was born January 12, 1920 at home on a farm near Swea City, Iowa, the eldest son of Lemuel and Hazel (Goodwin) Read. He was raised on farms near Swea City and attended school and graduated from the Grant Township School. He moved to Austin, Minnesota and worked for the Great Western Railroad during 1940-1942. He started working for the Hormel meat packing company in November, 1942.