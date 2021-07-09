Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

New Life Saving COVID Vaccine For Zoo Animals Started Here in Kalamazoo

By Benson
 7 days ago
A new life-saving Covid-19 vaccine aimed at saving zoo animals is being shipped around the world right now, but it all started in Kalamazoo. Zoetis says it's donating more than 11,000 doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to help protect more than 100 mammal species that are housed in about 70 zoos, but also in more than a dozen conservatories, sanctuaries, academic institutions and government organizations located in 27 states.

