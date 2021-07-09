Attorney General Raoul And Winnebago County State's Attorney Hanley File Lawsuit Over Chemical Factory Fire

In response to the Marion County Superior Court’s order denying the State’s motion to strike the appearance of unauthorized counsel in Holcomb v. Bray, the Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a motion asking the court to certify the case for immediate appeal. The question of who has authority to represent the state’s legal interests in court—the Attorney General or outside counsel—is an issue of fundamental importance to the operation of Indiana Government. The ruling also impacts the legislature’s ability to operate without the threat of litigation. Accordingly, immediate appeal is justified.