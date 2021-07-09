GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On July 13
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill. The purpose of the meeting includes: Public Comment Approval of minutes Approval of bill list Rescind Recommendation of 2021-22 GCHS Math Teacher; Employment of 2021-22 two 6th-grade teachers; CJHS 7th-grade science teacher and STEM Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
