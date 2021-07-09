Cryptocurrency Fraudster Sentenced For Money Laundering And Securities Fraud In Multi-million Dollar Investment Scheme

London’s Metropolitan Police say they have seized a record £180m of cryptocurrency, which they believe has links to international money laundering.The seizure is the largest of its kind seen in the UK, beating the last record set on 24 June when the Met confiscated £114m of cryptocurrency.A woman, who was arrested on suspicion of money laundering on 24 June has also been interviewed regarding the latest seizure. She has since been bailed however.The 39-year-old has since been bailed to a date later in July.Cryptocurrencies are digital money not issued by a bank. They can be traded and invested as any...