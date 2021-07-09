Cryptocurrency Fraudster Sentenced For Money Laundering And Securities Fraud In Multi-million Dollar Investment Scheme
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Swedish man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering charges that defrauded thousands of victims of more than $16 million. Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, 47, pleaded guilty on March 4. According to court documents, Karlsson ran an investment fraud scheme from 2011 until his arrest in Thailand in June 2019. Karlsson induced victims to purchase shares in the scheme called "Eastern Metal Securities" using cryptocurrency
