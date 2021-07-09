Federal court temporarily blocks Tennessee's bathroom signage law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal court has temporarily blocked a Tennessee law that requires businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity.

According to court documents, District Judge Aleta A. Trauger issued the ruling Friday, saying the court will grant a preliminary injunction against the law’s enforcement.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also tweeted the update Friday.

According to the ACLU-TN, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of business owners Kye Sayers and Bob Bernstein who "object to the stigmatizing message they would be required to display, states that the law violates the First Amendment and asks the court for a preliminary injunction to stop enforcement of the law while the lawsuit proceeds."

"This law is bad for businesses in Tennessee and most importantly harmful to transgender people," said Hedy Weinberg, ACLU of Tennessee executive director. "We are glad the court saw that this law is likely unconstitutional and hope that the state gives up the wasteful effort to defend discrimination and a violation of the First Amendment."

Gov. Bill Lee signed the first-of-its-kind bill into law earlier this year. Lee also signed a different proposal this year that bars transgender athletes from playing girls public high school or middle school sports.

This is a breaking news story. We'll add more to this story as it becomes available.