Gulch businesses, hotels evacuated due to gas leak
Multiple buildings in the Gulch area of Nashville were evacuated due to a gas leak.
The Nashville Fire Department was called to the leak at 9th Avenue and Division Street.
Piedmont Gas was on scene and investigating the leak. Firefighters evacuated businesses and hotels in the immediate area and set up a perimeter.
Police officers at the scene said the gas line has been capped and pedestrian foot traffic is being allowed back into the area.
Comments / 0