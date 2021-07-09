Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is CeeDee Lamb ready for superstardom this season?

By K C Masterpiece
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 7 days ago

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has a lot of hype going into the 2021 season. Is he ready to become a superstar with his quarterback returning and his offensive line healthy? And what exactly is a superstar receiver?

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
508
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Talk#Cowboys#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Playing for Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision on what he's going to do this season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and said there's a "slightly growing sense" among some with the league that Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season (per Bleacher Report). Fowler stated that he talked to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel that Rodgers will be back with the Packers because he wants to compete and his options are limited when it comes to playing for another NFL team.
NFLDeadspin

The NFL is trying to give Black people things they didn’t ask for – again

Close your eyes and imagine this scene. A customer at McDonald’s is attempting to order an apple pie, as it’s the only thing they want from the restaurant. However, the employee behind the counter is trying to sell the customer on trying the cherry pie – knowing that the location doesn’t sell apple pies. But, instead of just admitting that to the customer, the employee keeps trying to suggest other desserts as a diversion, as the customer’s frustration grows.
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb vs. Amari Cooper, Jabri Cox & Simi Fehoko Roles, Overrated Players?

Today’s Dallas Cowboys rumors mailbag on players like CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Jabril Cox, Simi Fehoko and more is made possible by Magic Spoon! Get $5 off your first order of healthy cereal that tastes too good to be trade right here: https://magicspoon.thld.co/Cowboys Cowboys rumors include some big names today in the mailbag. Could the Cowboys trade Amari Cooper and let CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup emerge? Are Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson enough at safety? Who is the most overrated player on the Cowboys? Will Dak Prescott bounce back? What roles will rookies Jabril Cox and Simi Fehoko play?
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Zach LaVine is on the Verge of Superstardom

Zach LaVine just put up one of the most efficient scoring seasons by a guard of all time. His season went under the radar due to the Chicago Bulls’ inability to win, but his season should be talked about and acknowledged way more. Only one guard ever has matched LaVine’s points per game and true shooting percentage in a season. That person is Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter to ever touch a basketball, who has done it twice. Until the Vucevic trade, LaVine was doing all this with little offensive help around him. Teams were specifically game-planning for him and he still went out and shot at historic rates. He is a rising superstar and it should be known to the league by now.
NFLchatsports.com

Higgins ready for breakout season

Tee Higgins is ready for a breakout season in year two of his NFL career. The Bengals selected Higgins with the 33rd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and it paid off for them in his rookie season. Higgins proved a reliable weapon for Joe Burrow hauling in 67 passes...
NFLCBS Sports

Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Ready for third season

Abram (hip) participated in the offseason program and will be ready for training camp, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports. A 2019 first-round pick, Abram played just one game as a rookie, but he demonstrated his upside in 2020 by stacking up 86 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions over 13 games. Toward the end of the season, Abram began playing the box safety role, often lining up more like a linebacker than a safety, where he was able to stop the run and pressure the quarterback more often. Abram believes that role fits his talents best, and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has already revealed his plans to feature Abram accordingly.
Warren, OH27 First News

Highly recruited athlete ready to lead Warren Harding this season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a sign in the Warren Harding locker room that says, “The standard is the standard.” It’s a reminder for the players that the expectations are always high in Warren, and this year is no different, especially with the talent they have returning. “I think we’re...
NFLBlogging The Boys

CeeDee Lamb will have to display a veteran’s leadership in his sophomore season

Few rookie wideouts in recent memory have turned out initial performances like that of CeeDee Lamb’s. Some of his fellow Class of 2020 draftees like Justin Jefferson and Chase Claypool posted phenomenal showings in their first go-round at the pro level, but don’t be fooled, finding greenhorn talent that can produce with the immediacy that Lamb did is a rare accomplishment to be treasured.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb named to NFL's all under 25 offensive team

When it comes to creating young offensive stars at the NFL, there are few coaches in the college game that have done as well as Lincoln Riley. Over his short tenure in Norman, Oklahoma, the Air Raid disciple has put many skill players in the NFL. Over the last four NFL drafts, he has produced three starting quarterbacks at the next level as well as a young budding star receiver in CeeDee Lamb.
NFLUSA Today

News: Brent Urban's role, camp schedule, how high for CeeDee Lamb?

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t planning on having another down season in 2021. He’s worked relentlessly with running backs guru Josh Hicks who says the two-time rushing champion is putting in more work than ever before. Brent Urban was signed in March as a defensive tackle who can stuff the run on the interior, and although it didn’t get many headlines, his play will be vital to what the Cowboys will be on defense this season.
High Schoolsouthalabamian.com

Leroy Bears getting ready for 2021 football season

Summer workouts for the Leroy High School Bears are held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8 a.m. to 10 or 10:30 a.m. The team is working out with weights and running as well as other conditioning drills. They have also been working on their offense and defense drills and running through their alignments and plays in helmets and […]
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys CeeDee Lamb: Top 10 WR In NFL?

When the Dallas Cowboys picked Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, with the 17th overall pick in 2020, they were ecstatic. Every mock draft the Cowboys did had him off the board by then, but he somehow miraculously fell to them, and the pick was made. During much of 2020,...
NFLkslsports.com

BYU Football Players Ready To Produce Fireworks During 2021 Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU football heads into the Independence Day weekend at two months till the season opener against the Arizona Wildcats in Las Vegas. There are still many questions to be sorted out between now and kickoff for the 2021 edition of the Cougars. But some players already have the makings of being ready to produce…well, since it’s 4th of July…fireworks this season.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2021 Fantasy Football WR Breakouts: Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb

In the past few years, we’ve seen breakout seasons from rookies. Which ones in our fantasy football WR breakouts will do the same in 2021?. We didn’t use to project rookie wide receivers to break out in their first years at the NFL level, but that is beginning to change. Are there any rookie WRs that could be considered breakout candidates for fantasy football heading into 2021?
NFLUSA Today

Zach Wilson, Corey Davis, other Jets practice together in Tampa

The Jets are getting in some practice time together before training camp opens later this month. Zach Wilson, Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, James Morgan and Mike White worked out together in Tampa Bay, Florida earlier this week. It’s a small but important experience for all five as they continue to build chemistry together heading into the 2021 season.
High SchoolGrosse Pointe News

Roose ready to lead Knights in senior season

The 2020 high school football season was unlike any other due to the challenges and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. What made it even more challenging for University Liggett School quarterback Carson Roose was having to adjust to a new school and new system alongside everything else. Roose transferred...

Comments / 0

Community Policy