Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has died. He was 58. LaBar’s passing was confirmed by his son, Sebastian, in an Instagram post that read, “So i just got the call… @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop! If you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated.” A cause of death was not revealed.