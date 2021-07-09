China Tested An AI-Controlled Submarine-Hunting Underwater Drone A Decade Ago: Report
Reports suggest that China may have been testing a torpedo-armed underwater drone able to detect, track, and attack enemy submarines back in 2010. A new report claims that China has, apparently for decades now, been working on underwater drones able to autonomously identify and attack hostile submarines. The once-secret unmanned underwater vehicle, or UUV, may already have been tested in the strategically vital Taiwan Strait, back in 2010.www.thedrive.com
Comments / 0