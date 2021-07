“Duermete. Duermete, Juan Guillermo,” my mom said, urging me, in our native Spanish, to go to sleep. I am 6, and my mom is taking me to the United States for the first time. I am an undocumented immigrant and have no idea what’s happening. My mom says that I will need to pretend to be asleep the entire time as a stranger named Connie will be carrying me across the border. She says that I am not supposed to wake up even if immigration officers try to wake me up. And that my name is now Bobby. I close my eyes, and I feel confused. I am afraid I am going to get in trouble. I am worried that I will not see my parents again. I am scared to leave my family in Mexico behind.