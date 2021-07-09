Cancel
Putney, VT

Crepe Night at Scott Farm

By Simon T Renault
iputney.com
 9 days ago

Scott Farm will be hosting the first Crêpe Night of the season this coming Wednesday, July 14th. 5:30 to 7:30pm. It will be co-hosted and benefit the Putney Food Shelf. Crêpe Nights are seasonal monthly gatherings, held the second Wednesday of each month, at Scott Farm from July through October. These are times to celebrate the harvest, good simple food, and community in a stunning setting – picnic style. Outdoor and indoor tables and chairs are provided, as well as a sprawling grassy hillside ripe for picnic blankets, folding lawn chairs and bare feet. Each month is co-hosted by a different local non-profit who benefits from the evening’s proceeds.

