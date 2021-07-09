BOOTLEG FIRE UPDATE 7/9/21 (11 a.m.)

From Sheriff Chris Goetz: There are several fires burning in our region, but I wanted to give you an update on the fires that are in Clearwater County. The biggest two are the Butte Creek and Scott Road fires. Scott Road is north of Boehl's on the Clearwater/ Shoshone County line. The Butte Creek fire is east of Benton Butte. Both fires are in commercial timber ground with no structures in the area. Both of these along with several smaller ones are anticipated to be taken over by a Type 2 incident management team later today.