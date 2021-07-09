BOOTLEG FIRE UPDATE 7/9/21 (11 a.m.)

Effective: 2021-07-14 13:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Deschutes; Wallowa AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has continued the Air Quality Advisory...in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory is in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the Web site at http://www.oregon.gov/DEQ
