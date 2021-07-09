Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

BOOTLEG FIRE UPDATE 7/9/21 (11 a.m.)

Posted by 
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Alerts
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bootleg Fire continues to burn on the Fremont-Winema National Forest and private lands north of the towns of Sprague River and Beatty. Although the Red Flag Warning is no longer in effect, weather conditions overnight and through today continue to allow for extreme fire behavior. Additional resources have been ordered and continue to arrive.

klamathalerts.com

Comments / 0

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

 https://www.klamathalerts.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Marshal#Forest Management#Weather#Firefighters#Sycan Estates#Klamath Forest Estates#Evacuation Center#Northwest Team 10#Inciweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentSacramento Bee

River Fire update: Firefighters build more containment against threatening wildfire

Firefighters appeared to gain momentum Wednesday night against the River Fire that’s threatening approximately 600 structures. Cal Fire reported around 7 p.m. that firefighters established 28% containment against the wildfire that’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. In addition, Cal Fire reported that the River Fire remained at 9,500 acres...
Beckwourth, CALassen County News

Beckwourth Fire Update: 9 a.m. Friday July 9

The United States Department of Agriculture released this information on the Beckwourth Complex Fire just before 9 a.m. Friday, July 9. The Sugar Fire within the Beckwourth Complex experienced significant fire growth yesterday. Southwest wind alignment and receptive fuels were the contributing factors of fire spread and intensity. The fire...
Idaho Stateclearwatercounty.org

7/13/21-Fire Update from Idaho Department of Lands

7/13/21-Fire Updates from the Idaho Department of Lands:. Canada Hill Fire: Fire crews are in the final mop-up of the Canada Hill Fire in Orofino. The 18-acre fire started in the City of Orofino and burned into the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). Two hand crews and 2 engines are currently on the scene. The fire is under investigation.
Oregon StateFireRescue1

Ore. McDonald's refuses to serve fire crew after 15-hour shift

SISTERS, Ore. — After a group of firefighters were turned away by McDonald’s, the owner of a local eatery gave the crew a free steak dinner. Wildland Firefighter Darren Rabe and his crew of about 22 people had finished a 15-hour shift at the Grandview Fire last week and were looking for a bite to eat.
Butte County, CAParadise Post

9:30 a.m. UPDATE: Dixie Fire pushing north toward Tobin Ridge, now mapped at 7,947 acres

PULGA — An active day and night on the Dixie Fire saw it grow by nearly 6,000 acres in 24 hours, though firefighters were also able to gain some containment on the fire. As of 7 a.m. Friday, the Dixie Fire had grown to 7,947 acres with seven percent containment, according to an updated release from Cal Fire-Butte County. Winds and terrain pushed the fire further north into Tobin Ridge, and although firefighters were able to engage the entire fire overnight, steep and inaccessible terrain are still slowing containment efforts.
Clearwater, IDclearwatercounty.org

FIRE-News Release 7/9/21

From Sheriff Chris Goetz: There are several fires burning in our region, but I wanted to give you an update on the fires that are in Clearwater County. The biggest two are the Butte Creek and Scott Road fires. Scott Road is north of Boehl's on the Clearwater/ Shoshone County line. The Butte Creek fire is east of Benton Butte. Both fires are in commercial timber ground with no structures in the area. Both of these along with several smaller ones are anticipated to be taken over by a Type 2 incident management team later today.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Moore Park ADA-Accessible Playground Receives $38,000 in Equipment Sponsorships from Sky Lakes Medical Center and Klamath Basin Behavioral Health

Klamath Falls, OR – Jul 14, 2021 –Blue Zones Project ® – Healthy Klamath in partnership with the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County Economic Development Association, and other local organizations are gaining momentum in fundraising efforts for the new ADA-accessible destination playground in Moore Park. The schematic design for...
Sisters, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

SIX NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTERS ARE EXPECTED TO ARRIVE AT GRANDVIEW FIRE TODAY

SISTERS, Ore. – Firefighters successfully stopped three spot fires that jumped lines during the Red Flag Warning yesterday. As temperatures cooled and the humidity increased last night, firefighters strengthened the containment lines by beginning to cool the hot areas just inside the perimeter. The great work by last night’s crews will enable today’s crews to hold the perimeter of the Grandview Fire. The fire is estimated to be 5,971 acres and is 14% contained.
Environmentncwlife.com

Weather 7-9-21

As high pressure builds in later today and persists into Saturday, we will see daytime temps rise yet again. A heat advisory has been issued for portions of the Inland Northwest on Saturday as temps climb back into the upper 90s and low 100s. Locally breezy winds can be expected Sunday as well.
Environmentdiscoverestevan.com

Wildfire Smoke Spreads Across Province: Is it a Health Risk?

Your eyes may notice more of a haze, and the campfire smell may be present, but for now, smoke from wildfires that's drifted into the southeast doesn't pose a health risk. Environment Canada issued special air quality statements for a number of regions around Saskatoon and Humboldt yesterday, and those remain in effect. This is due to wildfires mainly in northern Saskatchewan, but also in Manitoba.
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 22:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon RED FLAG WARNING EXPIRING AT 2300 PDT TONIGHT .The combination of recovering humidities over the last three hours in tandem with just light breezes precludes the need for the red flag to continue. Tomorrow elevated fire weather conditions are anticipated in the afternoon owing to modest breezes and gusts overlapping with higher RH in comparison to today. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR640, OR641, WA641, WA643, WA645, AND WA675 The threat for red flag conditions due to winds and low RH is no longer present.
Deschutes County, ORweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Deschutes, Wallowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 13:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Deschutes; Wallowa AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has continued the Air Quality Advisory...in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory is in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the Web site at http://www.oregon.gov/DEQ
Texas Stateaustinnews.net

Death toll from winter storm in U.S. Texas rises to 210

HOUSTON, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the severe winter storm in U.S. Texas reached 210 statewide, local media reported Wednesday. Fifty-nine storm-related fatalities were added to the total as media quoted the new update from the Texas Department of State Health Services. According to the update, Harris...

Comments / 0

Community Policy