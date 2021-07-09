Asian flavor for the other red meat

In Idaho, we typically serve three types of meat: beef, chicken and pork. And when I say red meat, you probably only think of beef, but there is another red meat that you should consider. It’s lamb. This flavorful and rich meat is often found on restaurant menus, but why not add some variety to your own? Lamb isn’t tricky to cook, and there are so many tasty and satisfying ways to make it. One of my favorites is my Thai lamb chops. A thick and tangy Asian marinade not only coats the chops while grilling but doubles as a sauce for dipping. The chops are tender and so tasty, you will wonder why this other red meat isn’t on the menu more often.