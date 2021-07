The Legend of Zelda is one of the most recognized sagas in the world of video games, and one of the hallmarks of Nintendo only behind, possibly, Super Mario. The saga has taken a new momentum in the present generation with the arrival of Breath of the Wild and the recent remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. With the sequel to the smash hit Wii U and Nintendo Switch, or the July premiere of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, many are wondering how to enter the saga. And there is no correct answer, but there are some ideas that can be followed to play the series in a logical order.