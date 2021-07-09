Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Javier Bardem Set For ‘Lyle,Lyle Crocodile’ Movie — But Is He the Crocodile?

By Ian Spelling
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Javier Bardem is an actor’s actor and a genuine chameleon, but can he play a… crocodile? That’s the first question that popped into our mind with the news – via Deadline –– that the Oscar winner, best known for such serious fare as Before Night Falls, No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, and the upcoming Dune, will star in a big-screen, live-action hybrid, musical adaptation of Bernard Waber’s bestselling children’s book, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Will Speck and Josh Gordon are reportedly co-directing, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo whose credits include Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman, writing the music.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Tony Randall
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Javier Bardem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#No Country For Old Men#Pirates Of The Caribbean#The House On East#Cg#Spanish#Lyle Lyle The Crocodile#Hbo#Deadline#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Steven Spielberg Film Based on His Youth Rounds Out Cast

Chloe East, Oakes Fegley and Isabelle Kusman have joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s next film, based on the director’s youth in Arizona. The three actors will play high school classmates of the young aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story. The trio joins an A-list cast that includes...
MoviesNews 8 KFMB

Karen Gillan Wants Meryl Streep for the 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Sequel (Exclusive)

At one point while filming Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen Gillan found herself on set with Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh. "I was pretty starstruck, to be honest," Gillan admits to ET's Ash Crossan. "I was trying to like play it cool but thinking, 'Oh my god, I'm surrounded by legends. How am I meant to behave in the presence of legends? I don't know!'"
Moviesmxdwn.com

Halle Bailey Posts First Glimpse as Ariel in Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’

Just two days ago, the star of the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid posted a stunning sunset picture on the ocean on her Instagram. Halle Bailey commemorates the film ending production and reflects on her time working on it. This is the first look we are getting from the 21-year-old actress as the beloved Disney princess and fans are excited to see more from her in the next year.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Gunpowder Milkshake' Review: Karen Gillan and Lena Headey Team Up for a Neon-Drenched Sisterhood-of-Assassins Action Fantasy

Here’s the kind of movie that “Gunpowder Milkshake” is. It’s a rogue-assassin-hunting-down-the-assassins-who-are-hunting-her thriller, starring a charismatically affectless Karen Gillan as Sam, the rogue in question (though, in fact, she has done nothing wrong). At one point she finds herself in a car with an 8-year-old girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman), who she has just rescued from a kidnapping. She’s teaching the girl how to maneuver around an underground parking garage, propping her up in the driver’s seat and letting her take the wheel, when they’re confronted by several vehicles full of hooligans brandishing automatic weapons.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan Teases a "Bonkers" Nebula in 'Thor 4' and Specifies James Gunn, The Russos, and Taika Waititi’s Unique Contributions to the Character

We’re about to celebrate a Collider Ladies Night first; Karen Gillan is officially the show’s first returning guest! Back in December 2019 when she made her first appearance, we put a heavy emphasis on her run in the Jumanji franchise, her work behind the lens and her love of horror movies. This time around, however, we’re highlighting her upcoming Netflix release, Gunpowder Milkshake, and leaning a bit more into the Marvel of it all.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn Back On Crazy Train, Wyatt Worries?

The B&B spoilers for July 12-23, 2021 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be back to her old ways in no time. She is already trying to jump back into bed with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn just can’t resist him, especially when he’s shirtless and sweaty from his workouts. Fans can’t wait for “Quarter” to heat up their televisions once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy