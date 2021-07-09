Javier Bardem Set For ‘Lyle,Lyle Crocodile’ Movie — But Is He the Crocodile?
Javier Bardem is an actor’s actor and a genuine chameleon, but can he play a… crocodile? That’s the first question that popped into our mind with the news – via Deadline –– that the Oscar winner, best known for such serious fare as Before Night Falls, No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, and the upcoming Dune, will star in a big-screen, live-action hybrid, musical adaptation of Bernard Waber’s bestselling children’s book, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Will Speck and Josh Gordon are reportedly co-directing, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo whose credits include Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman, writing the music.www.fatherly.com
Comments / 0