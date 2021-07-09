Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Slattery Reteams With Jon Hamm for Miramax’s ‘Fletch’ Comedy Reboot

By Etan Vlessing
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Slattery, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo have joined the cast of Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm and are now in production. Mad Men alum Slattery is reteaming with Hamm for the reboot that closely follows the plot of the classic Gregory McDonald mystery novel series that inspired the 1980’s Chevy Chase films. Hamm stars as I.M.Fletcher, the hotshot investigative reporter played by Chase in the 1985 neo-noir comedy of the same name.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Roy Wood Jr.
Person
Lorenza Izzo
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Greg Mottola
Person
John Slattery
Person
Annie Mumolo
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miramax#Comedy#Comedies#Confess Fletch#Chevy#Chase#Spotlight Iron Man 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Shailene Woodley Starring in 'Robots,' New Comedy From 'Borat' Writer

Shailene Woodley will star in “Robots,” which is being described as a “fast-paced comedy” from Anthony Hines, one of the writers of “Borat” and “Bruno.” It marks a change of pace for Woodley, best known for the dystopian “Divergent” films and the dare-you-not-to-devolve-into-a-puddle-of-tears romance “The Fault in Our Stars.”. “Robots”...
MoviesA.V. Club

Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons to star in Hitchcockian noir for Netflix

According to Deadline, Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons are set to star in Windfall, a film described as both a “Hitchcockian thriller” and a “modern-day noir” that’s being directed by The One I Love and The Discovery director Charlie McDowell. Deadline says the movie is about a young couple who arrive at a vacation home just as its being robbed. If we had to guess, we’d say Segel and Collins are playing the couple and Plemons is playing the robber, if only because “you think you’re doing one thing but then Jesse Plemons is there unexpectedly” would be one good explanation for how he manages to be in every single movie these days. This was just going to be a regular movie about a couple on vacation, but then Jesse Plemons was already there, so they found a way to work him into the script. The trick is that he’s good, so nobody’s going to object to him just showing up on every set and pretending that he’s supposed to be there.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
Boston, MAPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Celebrity Sighting: Jon Hamm Seen Filming in Boston Last Week

Boston and surrounding areas have been an absolute hotspot for filming movies lately; from the Netflix original starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence called Don't Look Up, to the rumors that Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is going to begin filming soon in Worcester -- everyone is flocking to this area for blockbuster filming.
MoviesCollider

Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe on ‘No Sudden Move’ and Why They Loved Ed Solomon’s Script

With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon and it’s about a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document in 1954 Detroit. When the plan goes sideways, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose and their journey takes them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film also stars Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Bill Duke, Amy Seimetz, Ray Liotta, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and David Harbour.
MoviesThe Independent

Quentin Tarantino movie theory suggests Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton in Django Unchained

A meta theory suggests that Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained is actually a film within a film. A few Reddit users have previously wondered whether the 2012 western film, starring Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz, is actually a film that was made and released in the same world as the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is available to stream on Netflix.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Amazon action comedy will star Kate Beckinsale, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci

Amazon has picked up new action comedy Jolt, starring Kate Beckinsale. Beckinsale plays Lindy, a bouncer with anger management issues that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest that gives her a shock back to reality every time she starts feeling murderous. When the man she's in love with is murdered, she sets out to find the killer and seek revenge – all while the police pursue her as the primary suspect.
MoviesMovieWeb

Confess, Fletch Begins Filming with Jon Hamm and Superbad Director Greg Mottola

"It's happening." Today was the first on set for Confess, Fletch.﻿ The film is based on the original Gregory Mcdonald mystery novel of the same name. The second in the series of novels that inspired the '80s comedy blockbusters, Fletch and Fletch Lives, starring Chevy Chase. Jon Hamm will be our Irwin M. 'Fletch' Fletcher, and rounding out the cast will be Fifty Shades of Grey star Marcia Gay Harden, Portlandia favorite Kyle MacLachlan and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood Join Ariel Vromen's 'April 29, 1992' (EXCLUSIVE)

After zooming to the top of the pandemic-era box office in the global hit “F9,” actor Tyrese Gibson has booked his next gig alongside Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood. The trio will lead the Los Angeles riots thriller “April 29, 1992,” the forthcoming feature from the breakout director of “The Iceman,” Ariel Vromen. Pre-production from a script by Sascha Penn is underway, aiming for an August start. Producers hope to have the film ready for release in observation of next year’s 30th anniversary of the riots, sparked by police brutality against Rodney King.
conwaydailysun.com

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep for sequel

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep to star in a 'Gunpower Milkshake' sequel. The 33-year-old actress can currently be seen playing Sam, a hitwoman who needs the help of her estranged assassin mother (Lena Headey) and her associates after she betrays the crime syndicate who trained her, in the Netflix movie and with a second film already in development, the Scottish star would love to see the 'Devil Wears Prada' legend on the set alongside her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy