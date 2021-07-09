John Slattery Reteams With Jon Hamm for Miramax’s ‘Fletch’ Comedy Reboot
John Slattery, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo have joined the cast of Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm and are now in production. Mad Men alum Slattery is reteaming with Hamm for the reboot that closely follows the plot of the classic Gregory McDonald mystery novel series that inspired the 1980’s Chevy Chase films. Hamm stars as I.M.Fletcher, the hotshot investigative reporter played by Chase in the 1985 neo-noir comedy of the same name.www.hollywoodreporter.com
