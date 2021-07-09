Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Tyson products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2Suj_0asLZt8k00

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 9,000,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products that are subject to recall are listed here.

The recall was announced about a month after two consumers reported getting sick. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says further investigation revealed one death did trace back to the pre-cooked chicken as well.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. It causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
59K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria#Restaurants#The Recall#Tyson Foods Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
Food SafetyJournal-News

Tyson recall now includes ready to eat wraps, salads made with contaminated chicken

A Tyson Foods recall has been expanded again to include wraps and salads made with chicken linked to a listeria outbreak. After an initial recall of nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken in early July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that 500,000 more pounds of chicken was recalled, bringing the total recalled chicken to nearly 9 million pounds.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

BrightFarms recalls packaged salad greens as FDA points to firm as likely source of Salmonella outbreak

BrightFarms is recalling packaged salads because of potential Salmonella contamination. Some of the products have been linked by tests to a two-state outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed it is investigating a multi-state Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak and is advising the public to not eat a certain kind of packaged salad from BrightFarms. The FDA confirmed that Sunny Crunch packaged salad from BrightFarms is the likely source of the contamination.
Public Healthfoodpoisonjournal.com

CDC reports E. coli O121 outbreak linked to mystery product

As of July 15 a total of 15 patients had been confirmed with infections, a CDC spokesperson told Food Safety News. No other information from the agency was available for release. The Food and Drug Administration reported on July 14 that it was investigating an E. Coli O121 outbreak involving...
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Voice

Recalled Tyson Chicken Products Used In Additional Items, USDA Says

The USDA is cautioning that additional Tyson chicken products that were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination were used in other ready-to-eat products that were sold on store shelves. Earlier this month, Tyson announced that it was recalling nearly nine million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that could have potentially...
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

Tyson Foods Inc. recalls chicken products with different establishment numbers

The Tyson recall expanded again this week is being updated to alert consumers that the recalled ready-to-eat products were used in additional products produced by other establishments and retailers. Some products bear a different establishment number on the label because of further processing and some products may have been served...
Food SafetyFox47News

Sliced cabbage Kimchi recalled by 5000 Years Food, Inc.

5000 Years Food, Inc. is being recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found Listeria in sliced cabbage kimchi distributed by the company. The sliced cabbage kimchi was distributed in Illinois and is potentially nationwide according to 5000 Years Food, Inc. Listeria monocytogenes, found in can cause fatal...
Rochelle, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Illinois-produced salad brand being investigated in salmonella outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois-produced salad brand may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella. The investigation has led to a possible connection to Brightfarms brand Sunny Crunch salad, which is produced in Rochelle, IL.
Food SafetyStillwater News-Press

Listeria concern prompts recall from Tyson Food Inc., Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc.

As the world continues its recovery in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, other health concerns have made their way to the forefront. Tyson Foods Inc. issued a press release July 3 announcing the recall of approximately 9 million pounds of ready to eat chicken products due to a possible contamination of listeria. The recalled products were issued between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13.
Food Safetyallongeorgia.com

UPDATE 7/8/2021: RECALL EXPANDED – Tyson Foods Recalls Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products Due to Possible Listeria

UPDATE July 8, 2021: Details of this recall were updated to reflect additional date codes and an increase in product poundage from approximately 8,492,832 pounds to approximately 8,955,296 pounds. The recalled product names and product codes remain the same. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy