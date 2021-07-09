Cancel
Science

Siri Chilukuri

bettergov.org
 8 days ago

Siri is a recent graduate of The New School where she studied Interdisciplinary Science and Journalism + Design. She previously interned for Block Club Chicago where she covered stories on her neighborhood of the South Loop and stories about communities all over the city. As a freelance journalist. she’s been published in outlets such as: Vice, InStyle, Teen Vogue, the Chicago Reader and South Side Weekly. Siri’s interests include local reporting, climate change, arts and culture, and watching too much TV.

