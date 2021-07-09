After HBO announced on Friday that it wasn't moving forward on a second season of series creator & EP Misha Green's adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country, Green took to Twitter to share a "taste" of the Season 2 "bible" that offered an intriguing tease as to what would've been in store for the series. In the sample that Green first shared on Friday, viewers saw that the second season would've been set in "a new world" that "sits precisely where The United States used to sit." In the map provided, we saw how the "Sovereign States of America" was divided between Tribal Nations of the West, The Whitelands, New Negro Republic, and Jefferson Commonwealth. Along with the sample, Green's tweet also revealed what the second season would've been titled: Lovecraft Country: Supremacy along with the hashtag "#noconfederate."