Misha Green

The 2021 Television Critics Awards nominees have been announced. Ted Lasso leads all nominations with five at the 37th annual awards, followed by Hacks, I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown and WandaVision close behind with four apiece. Bridgerton, The Flight Attendant, The Queen’s Gambit and The Underground Railroad all snagged three nominations for the critics-voted shortlists, which features many first-time nominees. Other notable nominees include Lupin star Omar Sy, The Underground Railroad's Thuso Mbedu, PEN15's Maya Erskine, the acclaimed Framing Britney Spears documentary, Australian kids program Bluey, Bo Burnham's Inside comedy special, outgoing comedy Superstore and canceled musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
