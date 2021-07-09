Cancel
Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green jumps to Apple TV+. A week after HBO's cancelation of her horror series, Green has signed a multi-year development deal to create TV shows... Posted Friday 7/02/21 at 7:33PM EDT. HBO cancels Lovecraft Country after...

Amber Ruffin
Person
Hunter Schafer
Person
Zendaya
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Lovecraft Country: A Theory About Misha Green's #NoConfederate Hashtag

If you've been following BCTV earlier today then you know that HBO announced it wasn't moving ahead on a second season of series creator & EP Misha Green's adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country. It was reported at the time that all parties had apparently pursued the possibility of a second season, but the final decision was made to not move forward with the series (though Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max, sounded optimistic about the possibility of another season back in February). Not long after the news broke, Green took to Twitter to share a "taste" of the Season 2 "bible" that offered an intriguing clue to what was to come.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

With ‘Lovecraft Country’ Canceled at HBO, Misha Green Teases Her Big Season 2 Pitch

Despite strong reviews and Emmy nominations on the horizon, HBO confirmed late Friday, July 2, that the network would not be renewing “Lovecraft Country” for Season 2. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,'” HBO confirmed in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Makes Series Scripts Readily Available

Since HBO made it official last week that it wasn't moving ahead on the second season of Misha Green's adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country, Green has been sharing looks at what could've been via samples from the "bible" that was being put together to map out the new directions the series would be taking (more on that below). But this time around, Green is offering fans of the series and aspiring scriptwriters something extra special.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Lovecraft Country S02: Misha Green Clarifies What The Whitelands Are

After HBO announced on Friday that it wasn't moving forward on a second season of series creator & EP Misha Green's adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country, Green took to Twitter to share a "taste" of the Season 2 "bible" that offered an intriguing tease as to what would've been in store for the series. In the sample that Green first shared on Friday, viewers saw that the second season would've been set in "a new world" that "sits precisely where The United States used to sit." In the map provided, we saw how the "Sovereign States of America" was divided between Tribal Nations of the West, The Whitelands, New Negro Republic, and Jefferson Commonwealth. Along with the sample, Green's tweet also revealed what the second season would've been titled: Lovecraft Country: Supremacy along with the hashtag "#noconfederate."
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO Announces No Second Season for ‘Lovecraft Country;’ Showrunner Misha Green Teases Possible Storyline

Fans of HBO’s horror series, Lovecraft Country, were genuinely frightened by the news cycle this weekend. Deadline reported the series, based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, would not be getting renewed for a second season. Created by showrunner Misha Green (Underground), the alt-history show explored themes of American racism and horror through tales inspired by the genre novelist himself, H.P. Lovecraft (The Dunwich Horror, The Call of the Cthulhu).
TV & VideosCollider

‘Lovecraft Country’ Creator Misha Green Signs Overall Deal With Apple TV+

Misha Green, the creator of the recently canceled HBO series Lovecraft Country, has just signed a major overall deal with Apple TV+. This deal will enable the writer, director, and producer to create many small-screen projects for the streamer. The news of this deal comes just one week after HBO canceled the Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors-starring Lovecraft Country after its first season. Green was already developing a second season of the dramatic horror series, which was going to be titled Supremacy.
TV ShowsComicBook

Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2021

If you've been hoping to see some new movies and TV shows on Hulu's streaming lineup sometime soon, you're in luck. August is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its roster over the course of the next month, starting with a pretty big list of movies arriving on August 1st.
TV Serieswiltonbulletin.com

Amazon Releases 'Modern Love' Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for Season 2 of “Modern Love,” which launches Aug. 13 on the streamer. The anthology will feature eight new episodes showcasing individual stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode is inspired by the true events from the New York Times column of the same name.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo to Helm FX Pilot 'Kindred'

Based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, “Kindred” follows Dana (Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an independent future. She soon finds herself being pulled back and forth in time to an 1800s plantation to which her family is intimately linked. As an interracial romance weaves through her past and present, Dana struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

2021 TCA Awards Nominations: 'Ted Lasso,' 'WandaVision,' 'Bridgerton' Lead

The 2021 Television Critics Awards nominees have been announced. Ted Lasso leads all nominations with five at the 37th annual awards, followed by Hacks, I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown and WandaVision close behind with four apiece. Bridgerton, The Flight Attendant, The Queen’s Gambit and The Underground Railroad all snagged three nominations for the critics-voted shortlists, which features many first-time nominees. Other notable nominees include Lupin star Omar Sy, The Underground Railroad's Thuso Mbedu, PEN15's Maya Erskine, the acclaimed Framing Britney Spears documentary, Australian kids program Bluey, Bo Burnham's Inside comedy special, outgoing comedy Superstore and canceled musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
Sciencefilm-book.com

MOONSHOT: Zach Braff Added to Science Fiction Romantic Comedy Film’s Cast

Everybody’s favorite “Scrubs” star Zach Braff has just been cast in a new science fiction romantic comedy called Moonshot. Zach Braff isn’t just an actor who is dating the popular Black Widow star Florence Pugh contrary to popular belief. He is also a gifted director who just received an Emmy nomination for directing the Jason Sudeikis comedy series “Ted Lasso.” Braff has been announced to be co-starring in a new romantic comedy from New Line Cinema titled Moonshot. Fans are greatly anticipating Braff’s return to acting in the upcoming movie.
MoviesNewsTimes

'Ted Lasso' Scores the Most 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

Just days after the Television Academy announced the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award nominees, where the Apple TV Plus comedy picked up 20 nods and therefore became the most-nominated freshman comedy in that organization’s history, it scooped up five TCA Awards nominations, the most for any series celebrated by the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) this year.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July. Karen Gillan and Lena Headey...

