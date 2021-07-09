Cancel
Aurora, CO

Grenade disposal forces Aurora courthouse to be evacuated

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
AURORA, Colo. – A resident who brought grenades for proper disposal forced the evacuation of the Aurora courthouse Friday morning.

The resident – who was not identified – brought three Type 97 grenades to the Aurora Municipal Campus for disposal sometime before 11 a.m., police said in a tweet .

Buckley Air Force Base and the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad responded to the area to take custody of the grenades for proper disposal and handling.

As a precaution, the courthouse was evacuated.

Police said the grenades were not brought into any facility. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the campus.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

#Grenades
